SPRINGFIELD – June is Pet Preparedness Month and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and Office of Homeland Security (OHS) reminds the public that a backpack with a few pet preparedness items could make all the difference with safety and comfort in a disaster for any favorite family pets.

“During Pet Preparedness Month, I challenge families to gather pet preparedness items,” said IEMA[1]OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Preparing now will greatly benefit your pets especially during a flood, tornado or other severe weather.”

During an emergency, a well-organized family evacuation plan with any pet(s) is important to ensure safety for everyone. Do not leave pets behind. In the event no one is home, a family should develop a plan in place for a neighbor, relative or a trusted friend to care for pets along with preparedness kit until all can reunite at a safe location.

Some items for a pet preparedness kit include:

• Non-perishable food and favorite pet treats

• Water and water bowls

• Waste bags, cat litter and a pan

• Blanket/bedding and favorite pet toys

• Leashes, harnesses or carriers

• Pet medications and a first-aid kit

• Copies of medical records that include vaccination records and pet identification

Most shelters or other emergency centers cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns so it is crucial to plan ahead.

More tips on pet preparedness information can be found at www2.illinois.gov/ready/plan/Pages/Animals.aspx or IEMA-OHS at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.