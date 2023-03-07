Fundraiser assists local family

ROANOKE – Muscle dystrophy is downright debilitating for anyone. Imagine for someone who is just 12 years old. That is the challenge for Reese Magnuson, a grade six student at Roanoke-Benson Junior High.

Despite having to deal with MD, which is a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in one’s genes, and leads to a decrease in mobility, the boy is as active as possible.

“He’s a pretty cool kid,” commented his mother, Jayme Magnuson. “It’s pretty incredible what he can do. He’s a straight A student. He’s really resilient.”

Reese is a member of the school’s Student Council, scholastic bowl team, a statistician for the boys’ basketball squads and is also involved in 4-H.

Because of what MD has dealt the younger son of Dan and Jayme Magnuson, RBJH set up a recent fundraiser to aid the family. In all, $18,848.13 was raised.

The money will help in the family’s desire to tack on a bathroom, bedroom and family room to the southwest side of their home located one block east of the park.