ROANOKE – Muscular dystrophy is downright debilitating for anyone. Imagine for someone who is just 12 years old. That is the challenge for Reese Magnuson, a grade six student at Roanoke-Benson Junior High.

Despite having to deal with MD, which is a group of muscle diseases caused by mutations in one’s genes, and leads to a decrease in mobility, the boy is as active as possible.

“He’s a pretty cool kid,” commented his mother, Jayme Magnuson. “It’s pretty incredible what he can do. He’s a straight A student, He’s really resilient.”

Reese is a member of the school’s Student Council, scholastic bowl team, a statistician for the boys’ basketball squads and is also involved in 4-H.

Because of what MD has dealt the younger son of Dan and Jayme Magnuson, RBJH set up a recent fundraiser to aid the family. In all, $18,848.13 was raised.

According to Betsy Zimmerman, a special education teacher at the junior high, it was a no-brainer what needed to be done.

“I’m one of the Student Council advisors here at the school,” she mentioned. “Every (year), we do a fundraiser. Our Student Council decided to do one out of the need for one of our students. We thought it would be a great idea.”

The money will help in the family’s desire to tack on a bathroom, bedroom and family room to the southwest side of their home located one block east of the park.

“It’s going to be an incredible burden lifted off our shoulders,” said Jayme, who added Reese was six when he was diagnosed with MD and confined to a wheelchair as a fourth-grader. “He cannot use his wheelchair in our home. We have to carry him around wherever he wants to go. He has more freedom at school and at church than he does at home. Reese will have much more freedom and can be independent.”

She is hopeful to break ground in late spring or early summer and have the interior portion of the project completed by late November,

Jayme Magnuson has been overwhelmed by the generosity the family has received.

“It’s been very humbling the support we have gotten,” she indicated. “We’ve tried not to tell our story and keep it a secret because that is the type of people we are.

“We cannot say thank you enough. We’re so humbled by this. I do not know if we can say thank you to everybody that has helped out.”

According to Zimmerman, donations will be accepted for the remainder of 2023. To do so, individuals can write a check (made payable to the Reese Magnuson Fund) and dropped off in person at Goodfield State Bank located at 320 N. Main St. or mailed to Box 933, Roanoke, 61561.

Notes: Jake Zimmerman and the former Betsy Braker are classmates of Heather Schweigert, the younger sister of Jayme Magnuson, as both of them have Zeman as their maiden names. The Magnuson’s older son is Brock, who will graduate from high school in the spring.