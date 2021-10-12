From the county seat

A new spot: Heartland Fiber recently broke ground behind Subway on Court Street

Parish has new leader: The Rev. Jay Briggs was recently installed as pastor of Faith Baptist Church. His first worship service was Sunday

Assistance obtained: The health department received a grant through the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, Maurice Elbert Charitable Fund, for the project Metamora Community Needs. They are in a partnership with Open Arms Food Pantry to distribute diapers to families in need.

“Diapers are not covered under traditional assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Diapers are basic necessities that infants and young children need to stay healthy. Many families struggle with the expense of diapers and they are required for daycare and preschool attendance. Helping with this expense is a way to support families in so many other areas of their lives, including daycare attendance and employment retention,” stated health administrator Hillary Aggertt.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average baby goes through eight to 12 diapers a day in the first year, which can cost about $80 per month. The grant will be able to help around 100 families

