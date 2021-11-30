From around the county

COVID report: Within the last 10 days, there have been 234 more cases. That raises the grand total to 6,460. Of those, 186 are in home isolation, three hospitalized, 6,165 have recovered and 106 deaths. Around half of the population (19,260 out of 38,463) is fully vaccinated
New business: David Crenshaw, who formerly operated Healthy Arts Physical Therapy, recently opened Movement in Wellness. It is located in the Farm Bureau Farm Management (FBFM) building on North Main Street in downtown business district