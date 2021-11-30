From around the county

 Skip to main content
COVID report: Within the last 10 days, there have been 234 more cases. That raises the grand total to 6,460. Of those, 186 are in home isolation, three hospitalized, 6,165 have recovered and 106 deaths. Around half of the population (19,260 out of 38,463) is fully vaccinated

New business: David Crenshaw, who formerly operated Healthy Arts Physical Therapy, recently opened Movement in Wellness. It is located in the Farm Bureau Farm Management (FBFM) building on North Main Street in downtown business district

Two resign from county board

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an i…

Red Shed offers homesteading

EUREKA - It’s reminiscent of actor Billy Crystal’s cattle drive experience in the film “City Slickers.” But this time, the experience is homes…

More COVID cases in the county

EUREKA - According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 117 new COVID cases. That brings the Woodford County total to 6,141.

Duo tied to burglary ring

LE ROY – On Friday afternoon, the LeRoy Police Department announced two Normal residents have been on burglary and ammunition charges. Accordi…

Two to vie for circuit judge seat

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge and top prosecutor announced Tuesday each will seek the 11th Judicial Circuit seat. This came shortly afte…

