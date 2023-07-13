EUREKA – The Woodford County 4-H Fair starts this Monday, July 24 and runs through July 27 at Farm Bureau Park. It is located just east of town off 4-H Road.
Four H fair set
Related to this story
Most Popular
John and Jamie Spencer plan to open Opie's 116, a restaurant and bar, on Monday.
SECOR – Two Eureka residents were killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in central Woodford County. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Marsh…
This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home started off with a few relaxing games of Rummy Cube. On July 3, certified nursing assistant Amb…
GOODFIELD – The Barn III Conklin Dinner Theatre will present “The Sunshine Boys,” a comedy by Neil Simon that will open on July 7. The show st…
EUREKA — The weekly Rotary Club meeting will be at noon Tuesday, July 11, at the social center building of Maple Lawn. Lunch will be provided.