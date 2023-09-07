EUREKA – The kick off of the county 4-H season will begin with a dinner and movie night scheduled for Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Farm Bureau Park, which is located just east of town. After dinner, a movie will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m.
Four H event set
