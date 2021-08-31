Former Roanoke woman dies in shooting

NORMAL - Illinois State Police are still in the midst of an investigation into a Monday afternoon shooting on the north side of town that resulted in three fatalities, which included the suspect, along with three other injuries.

According to Police Chief Rick Bleichner, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Lambert Drive in the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and began to render aid. Others found the suspect, who was shot by police. Bleichner added officers discharged their weapons “based on their fear of imminent harm to themselves and others.”

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center with what Bleichner described as serious injuries.

Less than an hour later, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder pronounced the deceased as Ronald Reiner, 66, Sharon Reiner, 64, and Julie (Yordy) Davis, 59, who grew up three miles east of Roanoke. According to records, the Reiners were married in 2001.

Law enforcement did not describe Ronald Reiner as the suspect in the shooting, but indicated a male suspect was killed by police at the scene.

The ISP is in charge of the investigation due to the fact officers with the Normal Police Department fired weapons on the suspect. They are also taking over the investigation as part of the protocol for officer-involved shootings. Officers who discharge a weapon during the incident are placed on administrative leave, which centers on the outcome of the ISP investigation.

In addition, three other individuals were hospitalized for treatment. One with life-threatening injuries and the other two with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This incident is still in the very early stages and nothing further will be released at this time," police said.

