Food Pantry seeks to broaden its reach

EUREKA – John Gholson is concerned. Inflation is as high as it has been in three decades and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still are with us. As chair of the Eureka Area Food Pantry board, Gholson is certain there are more individuals and families who can benefit from the food pantry’s services. So, he and the board members are reaching out to welcome former and new clients.

“The number of people coming to the pantry has been down,” said Gholson. “We want to make sure that everybody knows we’re still around. When everything we see in the news talks about a big rush of people needing food and all the food insecurity there is, we have not seen that.”

As of September, the pantry served 293 families. In 2020, that figure was 655. The numbers include repeat visits by some families. The drop in numbers began in May of 2020 when the state's stay-at-home order and other mitigations plus the distribution of stimulus checks went into effect.

See full article on Dec. 8 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0