EUREKA - At the Feb. 21 meeting, the Woodford County Board hired a Normal company to analyze the fees for services in the recorder's office. Bellweather will take a look at standard land documents, non-standard land documents, plat, survey and other documents handled by the office. Included in the $6,000 cost is a look at the labor, technology and flyover costs for GIS services.
The recorder's office last had its fees analyzed in 2018.
"We were told by Bellweather that, ideally, this should be done every three years," said clerk Dawn Kupfer.
Bellweather offered similar fee analyses for the sheriff's and animal control departments for an additional $10,000.
