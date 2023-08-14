PEORIA – The 48th St. Jude run to benefit the Children’s Hospital took place on Saturday from various sites and finished at the Peoria Civic Center. Among the tallies, the run from Eureka generated $173,000, while the run from Minonk ended up with $80,000. Overall, a total of $11,094,238 was collected.
Final local totals from St. Jude run
