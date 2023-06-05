Joe Dohleman and Andrea Knack were picked as recipients of the Service Above Self Scholarship. Dohleman, the son of Derik Bickerman and Katy Dohleman, both of Minonk, has started training to become an emergency medical technician (EMT). His future plans are to attend the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and study biology/pre-medicine with aspirations to become a physician’s assistant. Joe has served as a student representative for the school board. His instructors and fellow EMTs have indicated he is a great listener to help with elderly patients. Knack, the daughter of Norman Knack and Kristy Harp, both of Minonk, will attend Illinois Central College, East Peoria, and transfer to Iowa State University in Ames to study animal science. She intends to become a veterinarian. One of Andrea’s teachers English/History witnessed her take a serious role as the voice of the student body and he efforts for change. She implemented a recycling program throughout the district.