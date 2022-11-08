Fieldcrest nears end of superintendent search

MINONK – Fieldcrest Consolidated Unit School District No. 6 hopes to announce its next superintendent by January that is expected to wrap up a near seven-month search.

According to President MyKin Bernardi, the board is interviewing for a permanent replacement for Kari Rockwell, who submitted her resignation on June 13 to take a job at a nonprofit in northern Illinois. The board began working with staff at the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) to select a new superintendent.

According to documents, there was no one at the district ready to step into the role so they went with an interim superintendent. They selected Gary Miller, who has also been an interim superintendent at Watseka and St. George.

At IASB, Fieldcrest is working with Tom Leahy, the director of executive searches. He visited the district at the start of the search to meet with staff and community members about what they were looking for in a new superintendent.

“They just want a good person who will listen to them,” said Leahy of the staff.

