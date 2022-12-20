Fieldcrest hires new leader

MINONK – The principal at Normal West will be the next superintendent at Fieldcrest Community Unit School District No. 6. Dave Johnson’s contract, which starts next fall, was approved at a special board meeting on Monday. His resignation, effective June 30, 2023, was part of personnel items passed at the McLean County Unit 5 board meeting this past week.

Johnson has been at Normal West for the past 11 years and has been with the school since it opened in 1995. He started as a chemistry teacher then as an assistant and then associate principal. He sees it as an opportunity to bring his experience and talents to a new setting, which is much smaller and lacks the urban core Unit 5 has. Johnson added he has enjoyed his time at Unit 5, but also appreciated getting to know the people at Fieldcrest and the new opportunities the new position brings.

“The people here have been great to work with,” he said.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and a master’s degree from Illinois State University. He also has a superintendent certification.

Former Superintendent Kari Rockwell submitted her resignation on June 13 to take a job at a nonprofit in the northern part of the state. Gary Miller has been serving as interim superintendent this school year, but on a part-time basis to avoid exceeded retirement system requirements. He had previously worked at the Watseka and St. George School districts.

