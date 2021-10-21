 Skip to main content
FBI shows up in county seat

  • Updated
SEEKING EVIDENCE

AT THE SCENE  - This member of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is on location near Preferred Care in the Lakeview Shopping Center on Tuesday afternoon (Woodford County Journal/Michelle Wood).

EUREKA - It is not publicly known why Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents visited a local medical practice earlier this week.

The federal law-enforcement effort happened Tuesday at Preferred Care Medical Center, located at 1932 S. Main St., in the Lakeview Shopping Center on the south end of town.

Rebecca Cramblit, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Springfield, confirmed the visit took place. A court authorized it, she stated, but she would not provide additional details.

When contacted Wednesday, the Woodford County Sheriff's Office stated it was not involved in the operation and directed all questions to the FBI.

A message was left with Preferred Care officials. According to its website, they specialize in chiropractic care.

FBI agents investigate a crime only if there is reason to believe an individual or business violated federal law. It is the primary agency for the any investigation of health-care fraud as well as for federal and private insurance programs.

The local office of Preferred Care is the only remnant of what was a five-facility organization. An office was in the Junction City Shopping Center in Peoria. Other offices were located in El Paso, Metamora and Roanoke.

