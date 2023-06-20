ROANOKE — The marquee will be back up at a popular spot in the village of Roanoke, but with a new name.

The former Triangle Inn, Club 116 and Eden’s Club 116 will be christened Opie’s 116 at the corner of East Broad and Husseman (Illinois Route 116) streets.

Owners John and Jamie Spencer of rural Carlock will unveil a restaurant/bar along with a game room that will have billiard tables and four dartboards as well as an event area for live music.

The tentative date to open is Monday, June 26.

“This would be a new challenge,” said John Spencer, who has worked for a quarter-century as a sales/customer service professional at Roanoke Motors. He plans to stay on at Roanoke Motors.

“I looked at buying it the last time it was open, but felt the timing was not right," he added. "I walked through it and had a feeling. I had fixed a few houses before. The timing seemed to be right.”

Spenser said he hopes to fill a void in the town's restaurant options.

“I’ve known it firsthand for 18 years. I have been able to have lunch and work until 7:30 or 8 o’clock and have nowhere to go,” he said. “There is now a more traditional option.”

Opie’s will have breakfast items such as omelets, hash brown bowls, French toast and pancakes. For lunch, it will serve as many as six or seven options that will include a burger basket along with curd fries and pizza.

There will also be daily and weekly specials.

“We’re looking at keeping it reasonable. We have nothing on the menu over $10,” he said.

Spencer envisions a seating capacity of 80 to 100 plus an outdoor seating area with a staff of five to six and Jim Fairchild as the cook.

Opie’s also will have an area to host family gatherings, banquets and reunions. There will be four TVs in the bar, two more in the dining area and free Wi-Fi.

In addition to the game room, there will be five video game machines.

To start off, hours will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday, but Sunday will have no lunch. Opie’s eventually will expand its hours to 10 p.m. on weeknights, midnight on Fridays and 1 a.m. Saturdays.

The building's makeover all began in mid-January when the couple bought the building. They repainted the kitchen and gutted the back, and just over a month ago, new kitchen equipment arrived.

“We had to replace all of the kitchen equipment outside of two sinks,” Spencer said. “It took a month and a half to gut out the back.

"There was no insulation in the back room so it got really cold," he added. "Power had been out for a year and a half. We redid the walls. We put in new fryers and a flattop grill.”

Their phone number is 309-921-1018. Opie’s will also have a Facebook page with daily updates.

The business's name comes from Spencer’s nickname, Opie, as in the boy played by Ron Howard during the 1960s television series "The Andy Griffith Show."