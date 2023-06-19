ROANOKE – The marquee will be back up at a popular spot in the village. The former Triangle Inn, Club 116 and Eden’s Club 116 will be christened Opie’s 116 at the corner of E. Broad and Husseman (Illinois Route 116) Streets. Owners John and Jamie Spencer will unveil a restaurant/bar along a game room that will have billiard tables and four dart boards as well as an event area for live music. The tentative date to open is this Monday, June 26.

“This would be a new challenge,” indicated John Spencer, who has worked for a quarter-century as a sales/customer service professional at Roanoke Motors. “I looked at buying it the last time it was open, but felt the timing was not right. I walked through it and had a feeling. I had fixed a few houses before. The timing seemed to be right.”

It all began in mid-January when the couple bought the building. The kitchen was re-painted and the back area gutted out. Just over a month ago, new kitchen equipment arrived.

“We had to replace all of the kitchen equipment outside of two sinks,” Spencer mentioned. “It took a month and a half to gut out the back. There was no insulation in the back room so it got really cold. Power had been out for a year and a half. We re-did the walls. We put in new fryers and a flattop grill.”

In addition to the game room, there will be five video game machines.

According to Spencer, they will offer breakfast and lunch. For breakfast, Opie’s will have items such as omelets, hash brown bowl, French toast and pancakes. For lunch, they will have as many as six or seven options that will include a burger basket along with curd fries and pizza. There will also be daily and weekly specials.

“We’re looking of keeping it reasonable. We have nothing on the menu over $10,” he indicated.

There will be five to six employees with Jim Fairchild as the cook. Opie’s will also have an area to host family get togethers, banquets and reunions. There will be four television screens in the bar, two more in the dining area and free WIFI. Spencer envisions a seating capacity of 80 to 100. There will also be an outdoor seating area.

According to Spencer, he hopes to fill a void the town has been lacking.

“I’ve known it first hand for 18 years. I have been able to have lunch and work until 7:30 or 8 o’clock and have nowhere to go,” he noted. “There is now a more traditional option.”

To start off, hours will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Breakfast will be available on Sunday only with no lunch. Opie’s will eventually expands its hours to 10 p.m. on weeknights, midnight Fridays and 1 a.m. Saturdays. Their phone number is (309) 921-1018. Opie’s will also have a Facebook page with daily updates.

Notes: Spencer’s nickname is Opie, as in Opie Taylor, the child character portrayed by Ron Howard during the 1960s television series, The Andy Griffith Show. He plans to stay on at Roanoke Motors. The couple, who resides in rural Carlock, has two children, Valerie, 23, and Sterling, 20.