Eureka St. Jude runners stride toward $1 million

EUREKA – A $1 million milestone is within reach of one local group, and organizers are asking the community to help them over the finish line.

The St. Jude Eureka to Peoria Run has raised a total of $845,575 in its 7-year existence. When it steps off on its 8th outing Aug. 6, organizers Kate Wilson and Zach Sancken hope to achieve a new runners’ high.

“It is possible,” Wilson said excitedly. “Our hope is to recruit new runners to join us to help us reach the million-dollar mark. You don't have to be a skilled runner to join, because it’s not really about the running. It’s about coming together to raise funds for the kids and families of St. Jude.”

See the complete story in the March 3 edition of the Woodford County Journal

