 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka, R-B named in mandate lawsuits

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Teachers from Eureka School District No. 140 and Roanoke-Benson District 60 have filed a lawsuit against their districts as well as state officials over mask and vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas DeVore. Eureka and R-B are also both involved in a similar lawsuit filed by parents. There is another active lawsuit against McLean County Unit 5 by teachers opposed to the mandates.

The plaintiffs for Eureka include Katherine Toering, Barbara Wertz, Deanna Horton, Jennifer Baer and William Troutt. In R-B, they are Kimberly Maher, Abram Zeller, Kelli Thompson and Kimberly Halverson. There are 21 districts in total named in the case with dozens of teachers as plaintiffs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with director Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), State Superintendent Carmen Ayala and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, are also defendants in the case. The lawsuit asks to overturn the mask mandate and the requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. The mandates are in place statewide, but adopted by the school boards.

DeVore has built a reputation for legal challenges to Pritzker's public health mitigation measures. He represented State Sen. Darren Bailey, who is now running for governor, in his lawsuit against the extension of the stay-at-home order. He also represents the parent plaintiffs in that case.

Officials from both Eureka and R-B have not returned a request for comment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases jump by nearly 200

COVID cases jump by nearly 200

According the most up to date figures, there are 198 new COVID cases in Woodford County. That brings the grand total to 6,839. Of those, 210 i…

EC expands tuition-free program

EC expands tuition-free program

EUREKA – Prospective students from across the state can now qualify for The Uniquely Eureka Illinois Promise at Eureka College, which covers t…

Latest COVID numbers

Latest COVID numbers

According to the latest figures, the county has 181 new cases and a fatality. There are now 6,641 cases. Of those, 243 in home isolation, four…

Lee Enterprises nixes Alden offer

Lee Enterprises nixes Alden offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lee Enterprises’ board of directors made it official on Thursday, as they turned down a New York hedge fund's unsolicited off…

Two resign from county board

Two resign from county board

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an i…

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

EUREKA – Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against an 11-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer destro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News