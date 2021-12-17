Eureka, R-B named in mandate lawsuits

Teachers from Eureka School District No. 140 and Roanoke-Benson District 60 have filed a lawsuit against their districts as well as state officials over mask and vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas DeVore. Eureka and R-B are also both involved in a similar lawsuit filed by parents. There is another active lawsuit against McLean County Unit 5 by teachers opposed to the mandates.

The plaintiffs for Eureka include Katherine Toering, Barbara Wertz, Deanna Horton, Jennifer Baer and William Troutt. In R-B, they are Kimberly Maher, Abram Zeller, Kelli Thompson and Kimberly Halverson. There are 21 districts in total named in the case with dozens of teachers as plaintiffs.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), along with director Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), State Superintendent Carmen Ayala and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, are also defendants in the case. The lawsuit asks to overturn the mask mandate and the requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. The mandates are in place statewide, but adopted by the school boards.

DeVore has built a reputation for legal challenges to Pritzker's public health mitigation measures. He represented State Sen. Darren Bailey, who is now running for governor, in his lawsuit against the extension of the stay-at-home order. He also represents the parent plaintiffs in that case.

Officials from both Eureka and R-B have not returned a request for comment.

