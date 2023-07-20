Estate Plan program to be held
An estate planner program that will be presented by attorney William C. Connor is set to take place Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. It will cover the importance to plan ahead for one’s estate along with a discussion about power of attorney documents. The program is free. Space is limited and registration is required.
The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.