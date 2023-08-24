Readers can get into his/her element

September is library card signup month, as the local branch joins with the American Library Association (ALA) as a reminder about the use of a card. From borrowing books, eBooks and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills or attending a book club or story time, a card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All for very little as it relates to one’s budget. Thinking about starting or growing a small business? The EPL offers free access to public computers, Wi-Fi, a variety of online classes and so much more. There’s something for everyone and signing up for a card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. During September, the EPL will host a card signup as well as reading challenges in READsquared, special story time, a guessing game, a family movie matinee and more. The card signup has existed since 1987.

Reading challenge on tap

A reading challenge, powered by READsquared, will be available all September long. All that has to be done is read 20 days to be eligible for a special prize drawing. If anyone wants to earn additional badges and prize entries, missions can be completed in the READsquared app. The reading challenge is open only to EPL cardholders.

Storytime and more returns

Story time will be back this Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. This weekly program is a great time to learn and listen for children of all ages and will be held in the outdoor pavilion, as the weather permits. Toddler Time starts up again Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. for ages two and younger and is used to focus on early literacy practices. Toddlers can talk, sing, read, listen, dance and practice sharing in the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back on Saturday, Sept. 9. The LEGO tables will be set up for building and creating from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. New for 2023 is toddler play time where ages two and younger can learn about language through playtime as the activities help them put thoughts into words and talk about what they are doing and making. This new program will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and begins Sept. 13.

Adult storytelling program is back

The adult storytelling program returns in September with a new date and time. It will be held the second Thursday of the month with the debut on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. This program is a fun and casual way to tell about life stories. Individuals can come together, reminisce, share a story and listen. One goal of the program is to record stories for cherished loved ones. Barney Argo will be the guest storyteller for September. The topic is dating memories or how you got your name. Coffee and donuts will be served and no registration is required. Additional sessions of Share Your Story will be held at the Apostolic Christian Home on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. as well as at Maple Lawn on Friday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Angela Roberts.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.