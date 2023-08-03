U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic to be held

The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will sponsor a plant clinic this Monday, Aug. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those with questions in the areas of gardening, landscape and unidentified plant or insect samples can get free advice from the experts. No registration is required.

Encore presentation of the history of Lake Eureka

A second presentation of the history of Lake Eureka will be available on the library’s You Tube channel on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. Those interested can re-explore why the lake was created in 1941 along with the improvements made over the years and recreational use. The program also touches on the tragic drownings, which led to the prohibition of swimming as well as the creation of the Eureka Rescue Squad.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.