Holiday to trigger closer

Due to the Independence Day, the library will not be open for business next Tuesday, July 4.

Peoria Zoo’s Zoomobile to make a stop

The Peoria Zoo will be bringing the zoo to town as part of the summer reading program. Using biofacts, activities, and up-close animal encounters they will bring the outside world inside first hand. This free program will be held in the Davenport Elementary Gym on Wednesday, July 5, from 1 to 2 p.m.

DIY Candy Sushi program set

Teen patrons to the library can make his/her own candy sushi by use of pre-packaged sweet treats on Thursday, July 6, at 2:00 p.m. This is a free program for ages 13 to 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited. This program requires a minimum number of participants to have or it will be cancelled one business day prior.

New teen book club to form

Those ages 13 to 18 can now become part of a teen book club. Librarian Debra Blunier will be on hand on Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion to discuss some great reads

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.