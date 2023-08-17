Program in a Bag set

The Program in a Bag series continues this month, as it will entail Do It Yourself (DIY) Paper Beads along with a craft, book list and other activities. This will be available at the adult circulation desk as of Aug. 31 on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

Watermelon Party Storytime on tap

Angela Roberts will make a visit to the courtyard at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka on Sept. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. She will read some fun stories along with guest reader Deb Young, as she will read her picture book Watermelon Party. Afterward, everyone can eat watermelon and make a watermelon craft. This is a fun, free event for kids of all ages and adults.

Holiday to affect hours

The library will be closed Sept. 2 and again Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. It will re-open Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

Bus trip set

The fall bus returns with a trip to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora and to Joliet’s Louis Joliet Mall. It is scheduled for Oct. 10. A charter bus will depart at 7:45 a.m. and return around 8 p.m. Cost is $55 per person and should be paid before Sept. 26.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to make a visit

As part of the Illinois Libraries Present’s 2023-2024 season, which is a collaborative effort that features virtual events with bestselling and award-winning authors and esteemed speakers, Colson Whitehead will make a stop on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. His book, “The Power of Story with Colson Whitehead,” will take place via Zoom. Whitehead is only the fourth writer to win two Pulitzer Prizes for fiction. His book Underground Railroad, another top Times bestseller, won the award in 2017 as well as the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Fiction. He was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize in ‘20 for The Nickel Boys. Whitehead’s newest book, Crook Manifesto, the second book in the Harlem Trilogy, was published in July. It’s a darkly funny tale of a city under siege, but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. The author’s other books include Harlem Shuffle, The Noble Hustle, Zone One, Sag Harbor, The Intuitionist, John Henry Days, Apex Hides the Hurt, and a collection of essays. He has has received a MacArthur Fellowship and Guggenheim Fellowship and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among others. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden awarded Whitehead a National Endowment for the Humanities Medal. Whitehead will be joined by award-winning author Tochi Onyebuchi. His books include Goliath, Riot Baby, the Beasts Made of Night series, the War Girls series, and (S)kinfolk.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our first season as a part of Illinois Libraries Present with such an accomplished author as Colson Whitehead and to be able to offer our patrons such an incredible event,” says said director Cindy O’Neill.

The event is free and open to the public but online registration is required. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, that uses funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA). ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. The ILP series will continue in October when Stephen Graham Jones talks horror. Stephen Graham Jones is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and bestselling author. That will take place October 4 at 7 p.m.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.