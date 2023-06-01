DIY LEGO Tables

Visit the library’s children’s department for Do It Yourself (DIY) LEGO Tables all day Mondays that start this upcoming week and again June 26 and July 10.

Mystery Book Club June meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is set for this Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. The theme is locked rooms and isolated island mysteries.

Deer Resistant Plants Master Gardener program set

Keeping your beautiful garden safe from deer is as simple as choosing the right plants. University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will discuss some of the prettiest annuals, perennials, bulbs and shrubs that deer do not eat. This free program will be held at the library this Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. Friday at the adult circulation desk or contacting the library, (309) 467-2922 ext. 1 or visit their website at www.eureka.pl.org.

Art at the Bodega for Turtle Watercolor Ceramic Plate class

Art at the Bodega will be hosting a short series of classes at Eureka Public Library, located at 202 S. Main, this summer. The first class will be painting Turtle Watercolor Ceramic Plates is this Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. Sign up now to join us for this fun, easy and versatile ceramic project. Follow step-by-step instructions to make a beautiful Watercolor Sea Turtle piece. Art at the Bodega staff will be sharing some fun techniques to create all of the details. The class is open to those ages 13 and older with a cost of $40 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at the adult circulation desk or via phone at 467-2922. More information can be found at www.eureka.pl.org.

Forest Park Nature Center’s Voices from the Forest presentation

Forest Park Nature Center is back for the upcoming summer reading program to present Voices from the Forest. Wild animals use sound to send messages to one another. Learn about animal sounds and how to decode them. The naturalist will use activities, artifacts as well as a live animal encounter. This free program will be held at the Eureka Lake Park Pavilion this Wednesday, June 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the library’s website https://www.eurekapl.org or call 467-2922.

Crafting program for middle schoolers set

Those youth in grades five through eight are invited to sign up for a fun middle school craft & pizza party at the library on Thursday, June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Participants will make a space bounty hunter helmet along with use craft knives, hot glue guns, glue, duct tape, cardboard and scissors for this complex project. Pizza will be served at noon Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library or phone 467-2922 for more information.

History of Eureka Lake program to take place

In this program, local librarian historian Cindy O’Neill will explore why the town created the lake in 1941, improvements made to the property over the years and recreational use of the lake and property. The presentation will also touch on the tragic drownings which led to swimming being prohibited as well as the creation of the Eureka Rescue Squad. The program will be presented both in-person and online via Zoom on June 15 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. this Tuesday, June 13. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by phone at 467-2922 ext. 1. To attend via Zoom, register online through the form on the library’s website. For more information, visit the library website at www.eureka.pl.org.