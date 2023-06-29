Adopt a Shell Adoption Shell-ter

Dive into Reading and adopt a shell from the library’s Shell-ter. Anyone who stops by to check out some books this summer should come to the adult circulation desk to declare to adopt a shell. Once that occurs, give the shell a name and receive an official adoption certificate. Individuals can take the shell home and read to them as much as possible. Why adopt a shell? They require no maintenance, are good listeners, encourage reading and are very cute. Shell adoptions are free for the entire summer, but only one shell per person.

Mystery Book Club to hold meeting

One of the main goals of the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club is to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. It meets the second Monday of the month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting will take place this Monday at 10 a.m. The book to be covered will be one penned by author William Kent Kreuger.

Wildlife Prairie Park for Animal Encounter

A visit of representatives from Wildlife Prairie Park will coincide with the summer reading program, which offers the chance to see animals up close and learn about unique qualities of their species. A stop will take place next Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Davenport Elementary Gym.

Cut Flowers Master Gardener program to be held

Learn how to cut flowers from University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch. The program will also include a demonstration of flowers in vases. This free program is slated for Monday at 6 p.m. Those who are interested need to register by Friday before 4 p.m.

Bob Ross class on tap

Art at the Bodega is hosting a short series of classes this summer. The final class in the series will be to make a Bob Ross Oil Painting, which is scheduled for July 13 at 4:30 p.m. The class will cover the techniques of Ross, a famous and beloved painter known for his beautiful landscapes. No experience is necessary, as beginners and seasoned painters alike will benefit from the guided instruction. Entrants will learn tips and tricks to create realistic textures and shapes for each element of painting from the mountains and trees to the flowing water. Using top-quality oil paints and brushes will bring to life a peaceful vista that anyone will be proud to hang on a wall or give as a gift. The class is open to those ages 14 and up with a cost of $75 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required.

Rules of the Road to be offered

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will offer a free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone who wants to prepare for license renewal. This will take place July 14 at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited and signees should register by 4 p.m. next Wednesday.

Tie-Dye Friday to be held

Tie-Dye Friday is back, as the library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies. Individuals just need to bring a white cotton t-shirt or any other items to tie-dye. This program is free and open to anyone regardless of age. The wearing of old clothes is recommended. It will be held July 14 from 3 to 4 p.m.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.