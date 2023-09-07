U of I Master Gardener plant clinic to be held

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will sponsor the last plant clinic of the season this Monday, Sept. 18 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, as well unidentified plant and insect samples and receive free information and advice. No registration is required.

Art program set

Local artist Jen Johnson will teach a series of art classes for middle school students this month the initial one to take place next Monday at 6:30 p.m. and will involve cardboard tube relief sculptures. It will be available for those in grades five through eight. Space is limited and registration is required.

Autumn Mixed Media Art class to be held

Local artist Sharon Somers will make a stop on Sept. 21 for an autumn adult mixed media art class. It will start at 6 p.m. Participants will make a gorgeous piece of art to take home by use of watercolor, stamping and collage techniques. All supplies will be provided. Cost is $40 per person and registration closes next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Lighthouses of Michigan & the Great Lakes program set

Laura Keyes will share her experiences of lighthouses on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The lecture will focus on the Lighthouses of Michigan (Lake Michigan). These lights have guided ships to safe harbors for more than a century and a half. Keyes holds a master’s degree in library studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It is free, but individuals must register before 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.