Youth art program on tap

Kids ages 10 and up are invited to sign up for the Middle School Art: Watercolors with Peoria Art Guild scheduled for this Monday, June 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Space is limited for this beginners’ class. The program is made possible with a Community Arts Access Grant from the Sun Foundation. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s library.

U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic to be held

The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will host a free plant clinic this Monday, June 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Any individual can bring gardening questions, landscape problems and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required.

Program in a Bag set

A new Program in a Bag for those adults is ongoing in June. The craft will be a Diamond Painting Kit which also includes a book list and other activities. These are available at the adult circulation desk as of June 22 on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

DIY Jump Rope Day to be held

Did you ever wonder how jump ropes are made? Angela Roberts is planning a Do It Yourself (DIY) Jump Rope Day with jump ropes, games and prizes at Davenport Elementary on June 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. The library will also have a jump rope maker for use.

Tie-Dye Friday set

Tie-Dye Friday is back and scheduled for June 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, as patrons just need to bring his/her own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to those of all ages. It is recommended to wear old clothes. No registration is needed and all that is needed to be done in stop by.

For more information on these or any other activities, contact the library at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.