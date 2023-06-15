O’Neill named new director

The Eureka Public Library District Board of Trustees is delighted to announce the selection of Cindy O’Neill to serve as director. She will replace Ann Reeves, who will retire at the end of the month. O’Neill started at the library in 2012 as program and marketing coordinator. After she completed a master’s degree in library science, O’Neill was tabbed to be assistant director in December of ’19.

“I am very honored to be selected as the next Eureka Public Library District Director. I love serving our community and am excited to take on new challenges as director. Ann Reeves has been a wonderful mentor to me and hopefully I will make as positive a mark on the library and the community during my tenure as she has,” stated O’Neill.

Prior to that, she worked in the history/museum field both in Jackson and McLean Counties as well as the University of Illinois Extension County Director for Woodford Co. and before it merged to form the McLean-Livingston-Woodford Extension.

“My previous careers have brought me back full circle to what I love most – books, history and my hometown. Working at the Eureka Public Library, I see the intersection of those three things on a daily basis. I’m excited to have the library continue to provide the quality services our community relies on as well as seek out new opportunities to meet the community’s educational, informational, and recreational needs,” commented O’Neill.

Manga and crafting program for middle schoolers set

Those youth in grades fifth through eighth are invited to participate in the Middle School Manga & More program this Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. This will be a fun night focused on Japanese arts and crafts. Participants will chat about Anime and Manga, make fish kites and origami, as well as sample Japanese candy. Registration is required. Sign up in the children’s wing.

Family Fun Day on tap

A family fun day that will feature a tracking show and petting zoo will take place June 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Apostolic Christian Home. In addition, there will be barrel rides, a play area and more. Kona Ice will be on-site and will sell shaved ice treats.

Art at the Bodega to be placed

Art at the Bodega is hosting a short series of classes with the next one scheduled for June 29 at 5:30 p.m. The focus will be on the creation of fused glass mushrooms. Individuals will learn the fundamentals of fused glass art to create beautiful and whimsical glass mushroom yard stakes for any garden or yard. Participants will source unique combinations of colored glass, choice of patterned glass and enamel powders, as well as various other embellishments to create one-of-a-kind designs. No prior experience is required. The piece will be ready for pickup in two weeks. The class is open those ages 13 and up with a cost of $40 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration can be done on the Art at the Bodega’s website: https://theartbodega.com.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these or any other activities, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.