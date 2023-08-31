University of Illinois Extension Local Foods Systems & Small Farms Educator Nick Frillman will be on hand Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about soil disinfestation and pickup of produce, cleaning of garden equipment, fertility management for the coming year, crop rotation plant, overwintering cover crop, spring cover crop termination, and variety selections for next year based on disease pressure. Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will also be in attendance to introduce the program. Registration is required and should be done before 4 p.m. on Friday.

A smart driver program affiliated with the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) is on top next Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. The class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws and regulations, introduces new laws, driving concepts, changes in automobiles, roadways and traffic over the past decade. It also includes information on the effect of medications, drugs and alcohol on the ability to drive safe and sound. The class is designed for drivers over the age of 50 and also provides exercise recommendation for remaining agile, mobile and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely. Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on his/her auto liability insurance, the amount of which varies with the insurer, location, vehicle and driving record. This discount runs for three years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew the discount. Cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited and sign up goes until 4 p.m. Monday.