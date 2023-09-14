Volunteers sought

Those ages 10 and older are invited to assist children’s librarian Angela Roberts make crafts, work on projects and other work. Youth can sign up this Monday, Sept. 25 between 5 to 7 p.m.

DIY to return

The Do It Yourself (DIY) art tables will return from next Wednesday through Sept. 30 in the children’s wing. Angela Roberts will have the various art supplies needed on hand.

Program in a Bag on tap

The monthly adult program in a bag returns with a felt leaf wreath theme, which will be available Sept. 28. Supplies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pumpkin story time set

The children’s library will have a pumpkin story time event set for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Kids are welcome to attend for stories and create pumpkin crafts.

The library is located at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, contact them at (309) 467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.