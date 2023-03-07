EUREKA - On March 1, Gov. JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), announced the latest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant awards. The Woodford County seat received $600,000 for Lake Park. This is a matching grant which means the town will match the grant dollars to provide several upgrades at Lake Park. The matching dollars will be covered by town reserves. No loans or alternative funding will be used for project.

As the popularity and use of Lake Park has grown, town board has worked with diligent to accommodate the growing number of requests for its use. It became clear that a plan was needed to ensure that the park was able to maximize its utility. In January 2022, local officials reached out to 3D Design Studios for planning assistance. Dan Dalziel, a landscape architect and grant expert, at 3D Design Studios, helped the town with developing a plan.

Mayor Eric Lind and the late board member Chuck Germann were instrumental in driving this plan forward. Lind called upon the public for input into the future of the town parks. Throughout the year, local officials worked on gathering information from public input as well as examination of the assets available and those that were needed. It took more than a year of work to finalize a concept plan for Lake Park. The plan was utilized in an OSLAD application in the fall of '22.

“This is an incredible moment in Eureka history as (we are) slated to receive its biggest award to date” said town official Melissa Brown. She went on to add that “this plan has been a long time in the making and Mayor Lind has worked tirelessly to bring this together by garnering consensus from (the town board), residents and state agencies.”

Lind added “It was great to see so many people excited for this project through our public input meetings and the letters of support we received. I am eager to assist in bringing improvements that everyone can enjoy."

Work on the plan will begin as soon as possible in concert with the IDNR.