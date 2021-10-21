Eureka named as part of COVID lawsuit

CARLINVILLE – Eureka School District No. 140 is one of four to be named in another lawsuit against COVID mitigation measures in the state. This latest one includes hundreds of parents as plaintiffs and nearly 150 districts as defendants. It was filed by Greenville-based attorney Thomas DeVore.

The case, filed in the Seventh Circuit Court in Macoupin County, also includes the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

DeVore gained prominence in 2020 when he represented State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in his lawsuit against Pritzker.

Besides Eureka, El Paso-Gridley, Mattoon and Prairie Central are included as defendants. The plaintiffs include 14 parents from EP-G, 13 from Eureka, which includes some couples, seven from Mattoon and five from Fairbury-based Prairie Central.

The complaint asks for the plaintiffs to be considered a class to represent all parents or legal guardians in their respective districts. It includes five counts, with two specific to a single district. The other three counts say districts cannot exclude students as close contacts without a quarantine order or modified quarantine order and cannot require masks without a quarantine order.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0