EUREKA — The United Methodist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each day until Aug. 9. The theme is “Babylon- Daniel Courage in Captivity.” All ages are welcome. Any youth interested can sign up by contacting the church 309-467-3026 or at www.vbspro.events/p/events/f2ecc2.
Eureka Methodists to host vacation Bible school
