EUREKA — A blood drive will be noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St.

The church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club are co-sponsors of the event to benefit the American Red Cross.

Walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals should bring at least two forms of photo identification and blood donor card or use RapidPass. To sign up, contact Nancy Aldridge at 309-261-5910, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.