EUREKA — The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners in partnership with Heartline and Heart House will hold the fourth Vegetable Share at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in the community room of Heartline, 300 Reagan Drive.

The farmers market-style program is open to all who want to give or receive garden vegetables or fruit. In the past, individuals have donated such as items as apples, cucumbers, eggplants, herbs and peppers. The goal is to provide fresh produce for community members who lack access to healthy, garden-grown or purchased food.