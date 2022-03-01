Eureka boys basketball prepared for ‘anything and everything’

Aaron Dohner has had the same message for the Eureka boys basketball team as the Hornets continue their state tournament run.

“Be prepared for anything and everything,” he said.

On Friday night against Stillman Valley in the Class 2A Oregon Regional championship game, the Hornets (25-6) had to contend with their opponent slowing things down to almost a snail’s pace.

Dohner said it was a grind from the start as Stillman Valley sat on the ball trying to make Eureka bite and come out of its set defense.

Making matters worse was the Cardinals’ constant defensive pressure.

“They played great defense,” said Dohner, whose team was down 7-2 midway in the first quarter. “It was a constant struggle to score.”

The Hornets were able to close the gap to 8-7 after the first quarter, and “scratched and clawed” their way to a 15-14 halftime lead.

The second half was all Eureka as the Hornets “flipped the script” en route to a 38-24 victory.

Dohner said Eureka pulled the ball out in the second half, making Stillman Valley come out to get the ball on defense. When that happened, the Hornets were able to get better looks at the basket and started scoring.

With Eureka’s leading scorers — Tyler and Trevor Heffren — kept in check much of the game by an aggressive Stillman Valley defense, Dohner needed others to step up for the Hornets.

“Tyler Tate and Justis Bachman hit some big shots in the second half, and Jake Morin did an incredible job playing defense on their best player and we were able to get some breathing room,” Dohner said.

“We’ve had two tough games up there (the first a 45-42 win over Byron in the semifinal game), and I’m proud of the way our guys have responded,” he continued. “It hasn’t been easy.”

Tate finished with a game-high 11 points, while Bachman and Trevor Heffren had eight points. Tyler Heffron finished with seven.

Dohner said the work is far from over. Next up is Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the Mendota Sectional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dohner said that while he doesn’t know a whole lot about his team’s next opponent, he said he saw the Rockets around Christmas and calls them “a very good team.”

“They have all the pieces — ball handling, good athletes and good defensive pressure,” he said.

Dohner said the only thing he can do is devise a game plan the Rockets will find hard to play against and his team can execute.

Will that include the Hornets slowing things down like they did in the second half against Stillman Valley?

“I don’t think they want to play super-fast and neither do we,” Dohner said. “We’ll take whatever presents itself. We just need to be prepared and go in with the right mindset.”

One thing is certain for Dohner: He likes the way other players are stepping up to help take pressure off the Heffren brothers.

“A well-known coach that has seen some of our games this year said that we would be peaking when other players are stepping up and everything isn’t dependent on Tyler and Trevor,” he said. “I feel we are there.

“We’re proud of the way we went up there and competed and we want to keep that momentum on Wednesday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0