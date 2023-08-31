EUREKA – A free informational seminar titled “Social Security & Medicare 101” will take on two occasions at the Eureka Public Library, which is located at 202 S. Main St. The first will be Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the other Sept. 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D along with Medicare supplements will be covered along with recent updates with the annual enrollment period in the offing. Due to space limitations, registration is recommended. To do so, contact the EPL, (309) 467-2922.