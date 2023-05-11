EL PASO – The Local Tap Craft Kitchen & Alehouse, 201 S. Fayette St., is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Owner Aaron Thomas opened the restaurant in January 2022 with a vision to fulfill a need in the community and support the products of other local businesses.

"Our premise and objective was to kind of bring all the local breweries together in one place," said Thomas, a resident of Normal. "We're out here to provide something to a community that had not had that until now.

"I'm friends with a lot of the brewers in Bloomington and have been most of my life. I found an opportunity to bring it all together and to focus on local."

Thomas has a hospitality background and had long wanted to open up his own bar and grill. His work as a real estate agent with The Couillard Group at Keller Williams in Bloomington led to him to the property that would become The Local Tap, as he was originally listing the restaurant for a friend before deciding to buy it himself.

Complications from the COVID-19 pandemic that included problems obtaining materials meant that Thomas owned the property for two years before he was able to open. So far, the response has been positive.

"I think customers enjoy the welcoming environment. It's relaxed. It's meant to be fun," Thomas said. "My goal was to make something and provide a place where I would want to be.

"And as long as I stuck to that vision, I knew it would turn out to be successful, so I enjoy hanging out here."

The location used to be a gambling parlor and portion to that a Dairy Queen. Now, it offers a setting for indoor dining as well as an outdoor beer garden with takeout orders also available. Live music is scheduled every Thursday and trivia takes place on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

The most popular menu item is the cheeseburger, described as a quarter-pound, certified Angus beef steak burger that can come as a single, double, triple or even quadruple. The restaurant is also known for its cheese curds, which are sourced from Ropp Jersey Cheese Farm in Normal. A weekly signature drink — such as the Heartland Sunset, a combination of spiced and coconut rum, orange and pineapple juice — and food feature are offered at the restaurant. One such special, the ribeye steak sandwich, proved so popular that it became a regular menu item.

Twelve drafts on tap are offered and they are all local which range from Bloomington-Normal, Fairbury, Lexington, Champaign and Springfield, to as far as Chicago down to near St. Louis, Mo. A wine menu and cocktail menu are also offered with the latter being changed up quarterly or semi-annually.

"I want to think that I'm providing something that hasn not been in this area at all and that's kind of what I feel that makes us different," Thomas said. "Getting to know people from town and all the people in the community has been my favorite part of it."

As far as future plans, Thomas aspires to open a second location, but for now, he's taking the business one step at a time.

Notes: It is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The eatery is closed Monday and Tuesday. They have a website at www.thelocaltap.com.