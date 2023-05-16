There is only one Beth Ehresman. Honest. It just did not seem that way when her three children – Brian, Rebekah and Jen – were growing up in Gridley. It felt like they had more than one mom as each attended El Paso-Gridley.

“She was at everything and she wanted us to be involved in everything,” said Rebekah, who is now Rebekah Mounce. “She could not stand to miss any of our stuff whether it was athletics or another extracurricular.

“It does seem like there were at least two of her. I do not remember too many events that she was not at.”

It was that way from the start for Barry and Beth Ehresman. They adored their kids and encouraged them to be active and loved watching them participate and grow.

Then, in 2009, Barry succumbed to cancer at the age of 57. Suddenly, Beth Ehresman was a single mother to Brian, 15, Rebekah, 13, and Jen, 11. It could not have been easy. Her children know that now. And on Mother’s Day this past Sunday, they wanted to reiterate how much each appreciates her and what she continues to do for them.

“As I get older, I kind of realize what she was going through,” Brian said. “I think at the time, as kids, it was more about what we were going through. We did not always think about what she had to deal with.

“We had a lot of support from friends and other family members. I do not remember us ever feeling neglected or anything like that. We missed our dad, but my mom … she stepped up two-fold.”

Athletes are trained to “step up” and the former Beth Landes was among the best in Illinois State University women’s basketball history. Her 1,262 points is rank 15th all-time and her highest output in a game was 41. She was elected to the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame in 1987, on May 6, was inducted as a player into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Following her husband’s death, when her kids needed her most, she delivered.

“The support and the love that she showed to us never changed. I felt like it grew almost,” Rebekah said. “I do not know how she did it.”

“I cannot imagine grieving like she was, but also trying to raise three kids still in school and provide for us,” said Jen, who is now Jen Plattner. “I’m just in awe of her tenacity and how she was able to overcome and support us.

“And still, during all of that, she was a fun mom. We still were able to enjoy life and do things.”

For much of it, Beth Ehresman was at the wheel. Her children were too young to drive so she shuttled them to practices, games, etc. Her full-time job was as a high school guidance counselor at EP-G. Her priority, always, was her children.

“She gave up a lot of her own time and maybe other stuff to be with us,” said Brian, an assistant women’s coach at Illinois Wesleyan University. “Now that I’m more of an adult, I’m starting to realize that sacrifice.

“I would not describe her as a strict mom, but she’s been a really supportive mom. We felt a little bit spoiled in a way with how she’s always put us first and made sure we’ve had all the opportunities to do what we wanted.”

That included athletics, in particular, basketball. Brian was a standout at EP-G and went on to play at Greenville University. Rebekah was a star guard on the prep level and continued at IWU.

Jen had her athletic pursuits curtailed in high school by Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome or P.O.T.S. It is a heart disorder in which a reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up. She began to pass out as a first-year high schooler. Jen went through some misdiagnoses before being diagnosed as a junior and spending a month at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“Mom just packed up and went with me,” Jen said. “She was my rock and kept pointing me to Jesus. I do not know how I would have gotten through that without her.

“They taught me up there how to treat it and deal with it. Mom had to go through class too to learn how to help me through it. I’ve since overcome P.O.T.S. I do not have symptoms anymore. The way she supported me was a big encouragement to stay on the routine that the doctors gave me at Mayo.”

Jen Plattner, 25, has gone on to earn both a bachelor and master’s degrees from ISU. Brian, 29, and Rebekah, 27, also have bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Their mother was a fine student as well. She was a Bone Scholar and academic all-American while at ISU from 1977-81.

“She’s been so accomplished and done so many things and impacted people so positively,” Rebekah said. “Growing up, I do not think we understood how good she was. She never bragged. She’s just so humble.

“Low key is just how Mom is. I’m very grateful and we’re very blessed that she’s our mom.”

Any day is a good one to let her know.

Mother’s Day feels like the best.