EC student picks up honor

  • Updated
Chloe Overstreet has been selected as a student laureate in the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, which recognizes the top college students in the state. It is based on both curricular and extra-curricular activities. A student from each four-year college is named along with one individual who attends a community college.

Overstreet is a senior at Eureka College who is studying history, political science and business administration. She is continuing an internship with the White House Historical Association of Washington, D.C. Overstreet has also served as student body president. Her future plans are to attend law school after she completes her bachelor’s degree next spring from EC.

