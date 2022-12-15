EC receives over $1,000,000 in gift

EUREKA – A donor has given $1,250,000 to Eureka College to assist in a new center for student services and supports within the library. The anonymous Good Samaritan contributed toward the $2,500,000 project that will improve first-generation programming and other efforts to improve retention.

The project includes a new 27,000-square foot on campus Student Success Center inside Melick Library that is meant to bring together student life and academic support offerings. Construction is expected to being in the spring.

“We are so grateful for the support of our generous donor, who is committed to not only our first-generation initiative, but also our effort to strengthen academic and support services for all of our students,” commented EC President Jamel Wright,

The donor was a first-generation college student who hopes the project will especially assist other first-generation students. More than half of the first-year and transfer students who enrolled at EC are of the first-generation variety.