EC professors to plan workshops to assist music educators

EUREKA – Two Eureka College professors hope a series of workshops they are holding will help kindergarten through grade 12 educators expand their students’ repertoire and introduce them to new types of music.

According to EC’s director of choral activities and assistant professor of music Sarah Riskind, the goal is to work with teachers to develop skills and knowledge about topics they might not have time or resources to explore on their own.

“Then they can reach their students directly,” she said. “A lot of K-12 teachers are really busy just keeping things going during the school year.”

According to Adriana Martinez, an assistant music professor at EC, she and Riskind plan to focus on topics to help teachers expand the music they feel comfortable teaching. The four workshops will cover music from Latin America, Jewish music, improvisation and foreign language diction. The goal is to help teachers diversify the kind of music they are teaching, including info on the history and culture behind the music. That mirrors efforts Martinez and Riskind have made in their own teaching.

“We’ve been thinking since 2020 in ways to diversify our curriculum,” Martinez said.

The first workshop, which was scheduled for this past Saturday, featured a morning session on the history of Latin America and its music, then an afternoon session where attendees dove more deeply into the music of a few countries in the region.

Martinez grew up in Mexico City before attending the University of Charleston (W. Va.), a small liberal arts college. There, a mentor encouraged her to consider a career in singing and in music education. She now teaches music history, theory and voice at EC.

“I’ve been singing since I can remember,” she said.

Riskind also attended a small liberal arts college, Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. There, she was part of a madrigal group, which gave her the opportunity to become a co-director as an upperclass undergraduate.

“I quickly realized that was something I wanted to do because I had so many opinions about the music and could not hold them back,” she said.

She now conducts music groups at Eureka along with teaching conduction, music education and improvisation.

Riskind noted at Saturday’s workshop, attendees received packets of materials such as different arrangements of pieces to cater to students of different ages. The other workshops are planned for the spring with details and registration information to be announced later. Updates can be found on the EC Music Department’s Facebook page.

The program is being funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. The $4,150 will go toward providing materials, paying the accompanist, advertising the professors’ honorarium and lunch.

“The grant aims to provide these resources for teachers throughout our region,” Martinez said.