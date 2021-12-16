EC expands tuition-free program

EUREKA – Prospective students from across the state can now qualify for The Uniquely Eureka Illinois Promise at Eureka College, which covers tuition for eligible students. All students from the state can now qualify.

A press conference was held Wednesday to unveil the expansion. The program had previously only been open to transfer students and a select number of high schools in Central Illinois.

“We embrace this as one of the many things that make us unique,” said EC President Jamel Wright.

The scholarship is only available to students who meet academic and financial requirements that include a cumulative grade point average of 2.8 or higher and an expected family contribution of 1,000 or less. The expected family contribution is an index number used by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to measure how much a family can contribute to a student’s college expenses.

Participants also have to be eligible for federal Pell grants and Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants. EC uses these as revenue, since it is not receiving tuition dollars from the students.

The scholarship does not cover additional fees charged by the school, only tuition. EC’s tuition for the 2021-22 academic year is $27,450 with fees for commuter students at $1,310. Residential student fees can come to around $11,750, which can depend on the room and meal plan the student chooses.

Goals of the program include increasing access to college for low-income and first-generation students, as well as reducing workforce gaps in the state. According to Wright, many of those gaps that have emerged require a bachelor’s degree.

According to Vice President for Finance and Facilities Craig Maynard, 38 Promise students are enrolled at EC this year. The college’s total enrollment this fall was 476. It has been declining over the past several years. In the fall of 2016, it was 672 after it was over 690 the year before.

According to Wright, the college expects to see high interest in the scholarship with students from low-income backgrounds “flocking” to EC.

Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Cindy Sisson indicated the program targets demographics that are already a large part of EC’s student body. First-generation students make up around 46% of Eureka students. All students receive some amount of financial aid.

Wright pointed out that its most famous alumnus, former President Ronald Reagan, was himself a first-generation, low-income student.

EC started the Promise program in ‘18 with just transfer students. Since then it has added graduates from specific high schools in the area and a select number of out-of-state high schools, mostly in neighboring states.

Area politicians commended Eureka for the program’s expansion. State Sen. Jason Barickman sent a staff member to the press conference while Representative Darin LaHood and State Rep. Tom Bennett sent their congratulations.

“These students will now have the chance to see what those of us who have worked with Eureka College over the years already know,” said Bennett in a video.

Kerri Berry, the first Promise student to graduate from EC with honors, joined college administrators at the press conference. She grew up in Peoria, graduated Central High and attended Illinois Central College in East Peoria. Without Eureka Promise, she mentioned it would have been impossible for her to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

“Having this actually took the burden off of us,” she said.

She majored in psychology/sociology and commuted from Peoria, all while handling four children. Berry now works for Peoria County Bright Futures.

Eureka Promise is open to all incoming students who meet the qualifications. That includes students who may have taken a gap year during the pandemic or who, like Berry, are interested in returning to school after a longer break.

“We welcome any student who’s ready to dig back in,” Wright said.

