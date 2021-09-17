EC endorses statue of Reagan at Capitol

EUREKA – Eureka College officials support an effort to place a statue of former President Ronald Reagan in the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. Further moves toward the statue would come from the House Statue and Monument Review Task Force.

Reagan is the only President who was born and raised in the Prairie State. He graduated from EC in 1932 and maintained close ties to the school, which included various speeches throughout his life.

EC maintains a Reagan Museum, Reagan Research Center and the Reagan Peace Garden. The museum features items donated by Reagan and the research center is among the world's most complete collection of books focused on Reagan.

According to Josem Diaz, EC’s vice president of advancement, Reagan was already showing the leadership skills that would one day take him to the White House. Reagan was student body president, an athlete, coach and heavily involved in the theater program.

“He practiced all his leadership skills while here at Eureka College,” Diaz said.

Reagan went on from his theater career at Eureka to Hollywood, where he was a prominent actor and union leader.

College officials spoke in support of the statue at the Illinois House Statue and Monument Review Task Force earlier this month, but the school's support goes back long before that.

Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant both lived in Illinois and it is where Lincoln started his career. Grant also started his Civil War service in Illinois, as he resided in Galena in the extreme northwest corner of the state. Lincoln and Grant are both memorialized with statues in the statehouse.

However, Reagan is not the only Illinois-connected President missing from the statehouse. Barack Obama is also absent, despite having been a State Senator.

According to Diaz, EC’s support for the statue is not political. Rather, it is about showing students, and those who might want to enroll, the potential that comes with an education at the college.

“We still have the same values and same means to groom a future President of the United States,” he said.

Eureka’s focus in its connection to Reagan is about his leadership and the opportunities he gained through going to Eureka. Reagan was a first-generation college student.

“We gave him an opportunity … that’s the story that we stick to,” Diaz said.

If the statue does get approved, Diaz would like to see it be of a young Reagan, especially if it could be of him to be in his EC jersey.

The task force is taking public comment about the proposal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0