EUREKA – The Eureka Business Association’s annual market will be held Saturday at the county courthouse lawn, located at the corner of Main (Illinois Route 117) and Center (U.S. Route 24) Streets. It will feature 85 vendors highlighted by food options such as ice cream, baked goods, pork chops and tacos. There will be kid-friendly activities, crafts, yard art, jewelry, handmade items and more that will be for sale. In addition, entertainment will be provided by Matt Eckerg, Shane Rocke, The Haircuts and Word on the Street. For more information, visit the “Eureka Market on the Courthouse Lawn” page on Facebook.
EBA to host market this weekend
