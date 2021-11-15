Duo tied to burglary ring

LE ROY – On Friday afternoon, the LeRoy Police Department announced two Normal residents have been on burglary and ammunition charges. According to Chief Jason Williamson, burglaries were reported between Oct. 15-28 in Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Colfax, LeRoy, DeLand, Weldon, Roanoke, Benson and Washburn. He added his department, the Colfax Police Department in addition to Sheriff’s Offices from DeWitt, McLean, Piatt and Woodford Counties began to collaborate on an investigation and shared their evidence and reports.

A search warrant was carried out on Thursday for a car and a home in Normal. He added the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant and called in assistance from the LeRoy and Colfax Departments along with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

"Stolen property from each jurisdiction was recovered," Williamson said.

Angel Roden, 25, and Jerimiah M. Morrissey, 23, were both arrested of preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and burglary. Additional preliminary charges for Morrissey include possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card for Roden. The two remain booked in the McLean Co. Jail. Morrissey's bond is set at $50,000, and Roden's is $25,000. Authorities are continuing to investigate and more arrests are possible.

Police have advised people to lock cars, garages and businesses, keep serial numbers for any valuables and to not leave items unattended in the vehicles.

