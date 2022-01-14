Driver service facilities to remain closed

SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday afternoon that all Secretary of State Departments that include driver services facilities will remain shut down for an additional week due to continued high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Facilities have been closed since Jan. 3. Plans are for them to will now reopen Jan. 24 with those on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will open its doors Jan. 25.

White noted that three commercial driver’s license facilities will open next Tuesday for in-person CDL services only. Those facilities are at 734 Baxter Road, Rockford, 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield and 1905 Rendelman St., Marion. He encouraged the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services that include:

• Renew a license plate sticker

• Renew a driver’s license or identification (ID) card for those who qualify (individuals may call (217) 785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their Personal Identification Number (PIN)

• Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card

• Obtain a driver record abstract

• File business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. Expiration dates for Commercial Driver License (CDLs) and commercial learner's permits have been extended to Jan. 31 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

