Broccoli rabe, also known as rapini, is not the most well-known vegetable, but that does not mean you should count it out. The whole plant is edible, it’s extremely easy to cook and it’s loaded with disease-fighting nutrients.

Broccoli rabe may have edible buds that resemble broccoli, but it actually belongs in the mustard family. It has thin stalks and lots of leaves that taste more like mustard or turnip greens. Like many other dark leafy greens, broccoli rabe can be quite bitter in flavor. Luckily, there are ways to take away some of the bitterness. Blanch broccoli rabe by placing in boiling water for two minutes and immediately cool in ice water. Blanching first will help remove some of the bitterness and jump start the cooking process as it helps soften the stalks. Once blanched, continue cooking in the oven, on the grill or sauté over the stovetop. Season with strong flavors, such as onion, garlic and red pepper flakes and sprinkle with a bit of fresh lemon juice or balsamic vinegar.

Broccoli rabe pairs well as a side dish with pasta, in an egg frittata or on top of a pizza. Store broccoli rabe in a loosely closed bag or container in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator for three to five days. This green vegetable is highly nutritious; it’s rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A), vitamin C, folate and potassium, as well as a good source of dietary fiber. Look for broccoli rabe at any local farmer’s market or grocery co-op and bring home a new vegetable to try!

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

one bunch broccoli rabe

half Tablespoon olive oil

two garlic cloves, minced

one quarter teaspoon red pepper flakes

one quarter teaspoon salt

one quarter teaspoon black pepper

Lemon wedge for squeezing

Wash broccoli rabe and trim a half inch off the stems. Fill a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Fill a large bowl of half ice, half cold water and set aside. Blanch broccoli rabe in boiling water for two minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drop in ice water for about 15 to 20 seconds. Remove and place on paper towels and pat dry. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 20 to 30 seconds. Add the broccoli rabe and sauté for three to five minutes, stirring to cook evenly. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper and serve with a lemon wedge for squeezing.

Yield: four servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 25 calories, two grams fat, 160 milligrams sodium, one gram carbohydrate, one gram fiber, one gram protein

Source: NC State Extension. Brassica rapa (Ruvo Group). http://bit.ly/3nB6J7X

Smith is a nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension for McLean County. Contact her at (309) 663-8306.