District 140 authorizes lawsuit against ISBE

EUREKA - Eureka School District No. 140 voted five to one to adopt a resolution to reaffirm its original intent to adopt and enforce its local Return to School Plan and engage its attorneys Miller, Hall & Triggs, LLC, to pursue a lawsuit against the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the State Superintendent at a special board meeting on Jan. 18.

According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, the adoption of the resolution was the district’s next step in a months-long effort to obtain local oversight and control of the implementation and enforcement of COVID mitigation measures. The board had adopted a Return to School plan with various mitigation strategies in July, which were set aside in early Aug. to comply with emergency regulations for schools established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. After emergency regulations were created, ISBE’s State Superintendent notified school districts in the state via letter that noncompliance with those regulations would result in the possible loss of recognized accreditation and state funding.

“As you know, all the stuff we’ve tried to do to get traction with them [State Board of Education] to try to get local control, many letters and meetings and discussions that many of you have been involved with, and speaking directly with support from our local IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health] as well and we have just not gotten anywhere with them,” Bardwell said. “We’ve seen what happens when districts go against ISBE’s enforcement. You see the districts that are on probation or have their accreditation removed. They care about compliance. They do not care about the impact it’s having on kids.”

See full article on Jan. 27 Woodford County Journal newsstands

